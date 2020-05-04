Hezbollah: Germany bowing to U.S. will with ban

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters through a screen during a rally commemorating the annual Hezbollah's slain leaders in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Monday that Germany was “succumbing to American will” by banning his Iran-backed movement and designating it a terrorist organisation.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said last week’s German move, which Israel and the United States have long urged, would not deter Hezbollah from confronting its foes.

He denounced police raids on mosque associations in Germany accused of being close to the heavily armed Shi’ite movement, which Nasrallah said had no official presence in Europe.