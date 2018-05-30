FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lion cub triplets make first public appearance at Frankfurt zoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lion cub triplets born at Frankfurt zoo last month made their first public appearance on Wednesday, winning over visitors as they played around with each other.

The lion cub triplets of lioness Zarina are seen for the first time at their enclosure at the Zoo in Frankfurt, Germany, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The cubs are lioness Zarina’s first litter, the zoo said. Their sex has not been determined as they have yet to be examined, keepers said.

Since their birth, the triplets have remained with their mother and keepers hope their father Kumar will meet them soon.

Slideshow (3 Images)

“I have no doubt that he would like to go and see them. That’s all he wants the whole time. He walks around and looks and calls out and shows that he already wants to be with them,” Anni Fuchs, head of the big cats section at the zoo, said.

“Only Zarina isn’t quite ready for that yet. They’ll be united when we think that the time is right.”

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Alison Williams

