German Economic Affairs and Energy Federal Minister Peter Altmaier addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Monday said Europe was ready to build up an infrastructure for liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, in Europe and in Germany.

“Then it will be up to the U.S. to offer prices which are competitive”, he told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.