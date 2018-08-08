Germany plans to lower screening threshold for foreign investment in firms

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants the power to investigate if an investor outside the European Union buys at least 15 percent of certain German defense-related or security-linked technology firms, an economy ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

U.S. dollar and Euro bank notes are photographed in Frankfurt, Germany, in this illustration picture taken May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Illustration

“We have suggested (a threshold of) 15 percent in preparatory talks with other ministries,” the spokeswoman said during a government news conference.

The government plans come as concerns over Chinese takeovers of strategically important technology firms in Germany and other European countries mount.

Germany tightened controls on foreign investments last year after a series of high-profile takeovers by Chinese companies, making it possible for the government to intervene if a buyer amassed a shareholding of 25 percent.