Euro, stocks recover as German coalition breakup report denied

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro rose off the day’s lows on Friday and stocks recouped losses after Germany’s Christian Social Union party denied it would dissolve its alliance with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats.

A money changer counts Euro banknotes at a currency exchange office in Nice, France November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A report to that effect had appeared earlier on a hoax Twitter account, briefly rattling markets.

The single currency EUR=EBS, which briefly slipped into negative territory on the report, bounced a quarter of a percent after the denials and was trading at $1.1596.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI rapidly recovered most of its losses after the report, to trade 0.2 percent down on the day, while safe-haven German 10-year government bonds saw yields rise slightly off the session low of 0.38 percent DE10YT=RR which was touched after the reports.

The disagreement between Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party on the refugee issue threatens the future of her coalition three months after it took office.

On Friday, a senior CSU lawmaker said they want to preserve the parliamentary alliance with Germany’s Merkel.