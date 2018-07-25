Germany: Want better tools to stop takeovers of firms by non-EU countries

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants better tools for hindering takeovers of German companies by investors beyond the European Union that do not conform with market regulations, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said.
The German government tightened controls on foreign investments last year after a series of high-profile takeovers by Chinese firms, making it possible for Berlin to intervene if a buyer amassed a shareholding of 25 percent.
Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt