FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
July 25, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany: Want better tools to stop takeovers of firms by non-EU countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants better tools for hindering takeovers of German companies by investors beyond the European Union that do not conform with market regulations, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said.

The German government tightened controls on foreign investments last year after a series of high-profile takeovers by Chinese firms, making it possible for Berlin to intervene if a buyer amassed a shareholding of 25 percent.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.