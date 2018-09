BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles had helped boost demand but that they could not go on forever.

Electric car is charged at the charging station at the front of the German utility E.ON headquarters in Essen, Germany, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

“Now there is talk about extending (incentives). But this cannot be a permanent subsidy,” she said at an e-mobility conference on Thursday.