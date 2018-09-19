Merkel: Europe should develop its own electric car battery production

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday Germany should work with other European countries to develop its own battery cell production for electric cars.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet while in Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“I think we should, within the framework of our own strategic abilities, work with other European countries on our own battery cell production,” she told a news conference in Berlin.

Europe has no significant production of the constituent cells of battery packs - a market currently dominated by a handful of firms including China’s CATL and Korean rivals LG Chem 0519.KS and Samsung (005930.KS).