German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the Thomas-Mann High School as part of the Europe-Project Day in Berlin, Germany, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Germany needed to make radical changes in the vehicle sector by switching to electric or hydrogen-powered fuel-cell cars.

Germany has earmarked 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to support a consortium looking to produce electric car battery cells and plans to fund a research facility to develop next-generation solid-state batteries.

($1 = 0.8931 euros)