Merkel: Germany is right to have balanced budget policy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds the annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Germany was right to pursue a balanced budget - despite Europe’s largest economy slowing - especially given the country’s aging population.

The federal government has managed to increase spending without incurring new debt since 2014. In March the cabinet passed a draft budget for 2020 that calls for a 1.7% spending increase and relies on ministries to cut costs to avoid incurring new debt.