BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday the German government did not yet have a common position on whether diesel cars needed to be retrofitted with catalysts but hoped to come to a decision by the autumn.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she holds the annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

“I’ve set the end of September as the target date,” Merkel said, adding she wanted to avoid driving bans if possible.