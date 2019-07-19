Merkel favors carbon pricing to meet environmental targets

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts during a news conference with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksenat the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she flavored carbon prices to incentivize savings in climate-damaging emissions, as Germany struggles to meet its 2030 environmental targets.

“I believe that is right. But that also means that on the other hand we need to keep a social balance,” Merkel told a news conference, adding: “Innovation can be incentivized through pricing.”

She said her cabinet aimed to agree a package of measures to meet its environmental targets in September.