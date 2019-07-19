Merkel favors carbon pricing to meet environmental targets

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she flavored carbon prices to incentivize savings in climate-damaging emissions, as Germany struggles to meet its 2030 environmental targets.
“I believe that is right. But that also means that on the other hand we need to keep a social balance,” Merkel told a news conference, adding: “Innovation can be incentivized through pricing.”
She said her cabinet aimed to agree a package of measures to meet its environmental targets in September.
Reporting by Paul Carrel, editing by Vera Eckert