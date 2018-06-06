Merkel says conditionality on euro zone aid is not up for question

BERLIN (Reuters) - The principle of conditions being attached to any aid doled out in the euro zone, including under a proposed European Monetary Fund, is not up for question, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
“The principle of conditionality for the provision of aid in certain circumstances, is not being questioned in any way,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliamentary during a question and answer session with lawmakers.
Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin