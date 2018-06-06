Merkel says conditionality on euro zone aid is not up for question

BERLIN (Reuters) - The principle of conditions being attached to any aid doled out in the euro zone, including under a proposed European Monetary Fund, is not up for question, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“The principle of conditionality for the provision of aid in certain circumstances, is not being questioned in any way,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliamentary during a question and answer session with lawmakers.