BERLIN (Reuters) - Sentences handed down last week to members of a neo-Nazi gang were justified but the group’s killing spree was a very dark spot in German history and the punishments alone will not heal the wounds, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she attends the board meeting of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, June 18 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke