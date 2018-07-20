FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 11:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Effects of Greek bailout will extend beyond August: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday the effects of Greece’s bailout package would not end on the day that the programme itself ends.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds the annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Eurogroup chairman Mario Centeno said last week that euro zone countries were set to disburse a final 15 billion euro ($17.48 billion) bailout loan to Greece in August.

“It will be an important day in August when this programme ends but the ongoing effects of this programme won’t end on that day,” Merkel told a news conference.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Paul Carrel

