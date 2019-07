German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during a news conference with Finland's new Social Democrat Prime Minister Antti Rinne, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen smiling and spoke fluently at the start of a news conference with the visiting Finnish prime minister on Wednesday after she had earlier been seen shaking for the third time within weeks.