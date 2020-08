German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds her annual summer news conference during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Merkel expressed regret on Friday at the resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wished him well.

“I regret his resignation and wish him all the very best, Merkel told reporters. “We worked very well together.”