July 20, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

After migration row, Merkel says politicians should choose words carefully

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the row within her conservative party alliance on migration policy had been necessary but warned that politicians should take care to avoid being excessively confrontational.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds the annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“Language is an expression of thought, and so one has to be very cautious,” she said. “But reconciliation within a society can only be achieved by talking about differences of opinion. But the style of that discussion could be improved.”

Merkel’s government was brought to the brink of collapse this month over strident demands from her Bavarian allies that Germany’s migration policy be tightened up.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

