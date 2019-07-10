Merkel seen shaking for third time in weeks: Reuters TV

German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Finland's new Social Democrat Prime Minister Antti Rinne with military honours at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen shaking as she met Finland’s visiting prime minister on Wednesday - her third bout within the last month, Reuters Television footage showed, but a government spokesman said she was fine.

Merkel shook back and forth as she stood outside and looked uncomfortable as she watched a military ceremony marking Antti Rinne’s arrival.

Merkel, 64, has no history of serious health issues, though the two other incidents have prompted speculation in the media.

She was spotted shaking on June 18 when she met visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but later said she felt better after drinking some water.

She was also seen shaking on June 27 when she met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier but her spokesman said she was fine and she later went ahead with her planned trip to Japan for a G20 summit. A government official told Reuters that was more a psychological issue as she tried desperately to avoid a repeat.

Were Merkel to be incapacitated, Steinmeier would appoint a cabinet minister as acting chancellor until parliament elects a new chancellor. This need not be Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a member of the Social Democrats, junior partner in Merkel’s ruling grand coalition.

A spokesman for the government said Merkel’s discussion with Rinne on Wednesday was continuing as planned.