July 20, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Merkel says U.S. auto tariffs a threat to the prosperity of many

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she thought U.S. tariffs on imported cars would be against World Trade Organisation rules and endanger the prosperity of many people.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she holds the annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

The European Union was working on countermeasures but these would be by far the worst solution, she added.

“We see these potential tariffs not only as a violation of WTO rules, but also as a real threat to the prosperty of many in the world,” Merkel told a news conference.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

