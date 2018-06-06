FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 6, 2018 / 11:18 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Merkel wants to talk to Trump on Iran, trade tariffs at G7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Angela Merkel will try to talk to U.S. President Donald Trump about their differences on Iran and trade tariffs during a Group of Seven summit in Canada on June 8-9, the chancellor told parliament on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“I will of course try to speak to the U.S. president about the current problems that we have overall, in particular on Iran and on trade tariffs,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

She also said she did not see any prospect of a strategic change in the G7’s stance toward China, but that it was important to stress the need for reciprocity in opening markets.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.