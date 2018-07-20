Merkel welcomes Trump's invitation to Putin to meet in U.S

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Washington this autumn.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

“I think it should become normal again for Russia and American presidents to meet,” Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.

On transatlantic ties, she said history showed Europe and the United States had been at odds many times “but it is always worth resolving these conflicts.”