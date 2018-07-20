FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 10:32 AM / in 2 minutes

Merkel welcomes Trump's invitation to Putin to meet in U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Washington this autumn.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

“I think it should become normal again for Russia and American presidents to meet,” Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.

On transatlantic ties, she said history showed Europe and the United States had been at odds many times “but it is always worth resolving these conflicts.”

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin

