BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she was right to say a year ago that Europe could no longer rely on the United States to impose order on the world, and that it needed to take matters close to home into its own hands.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Brussels, Belgium, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

“We can’t rely on the superpower of the United States,” Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.