Merkel: Transatlantic ties must endure dispute about Iran nuclear deal

BERLIN (Reuters) - The relationship between Europe and the United States should endure differences such as the diplomatic dispute about Iran’s nuclear program, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“Despite all the difficulties that we have these days, the transatlantic relationship is and remains paramount,” Merkel told lawmakers.

“But these transatlantic relationship also must be able to deal with differences in opinion, especially as we can see these days with the withdrawal of the United States from the nuclear deal with Iran,” Merkel added.