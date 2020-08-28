World News
August 28, 2020 / 10:31 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts: Merkel

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for her annual summer news conference during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 million euro ($399.5 million) downpayment to British drug maker AstraZeneca to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

“Further such contracts are in the works,” Merkel told journalists at a news conference.

Reporting by Berlin bureau; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
