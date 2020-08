German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds her annual summer news conference during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany can afford all the measures agreed to help cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, adding it was right that other EU states benefited more from coronavirus aid than Germany.

“(Agreeing on economic relief) is very difficult in a pandemic because you don’t know when it will end,” Merkel told reporters.

