September 25, 2018 / 9:18 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Merkel: Britain must make clear what it wants on Brexit

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain still has to decide exactly what it wants out of negotiations with the European Union on Brexit, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding six to eight weeks of hard work lie ahead to reach a possible deal in October.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement at the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“The economy needs clarity... What is important is what Britain really wants - the discussion there is not so clear,” Merkel told a German business audience, adding Britain cannot belong to one part of the single market but not the other three.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Seythal, Writing by Madeline Chambers ; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
