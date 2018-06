BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that she had spoken with the premiers of Germany’s federal states about costs related to refugee policy and they had made some progress on this but further talks were needed.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the meeting with premiers of federal states in Berlin, Germany, June 14 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

“We made some progress today but we are not yet at the end of the discussion,” she told a news conference.