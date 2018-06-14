FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 5:15 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Merkel: Germany should not tackle illegal migration alone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that it was important to reduce and control illegal migration, but stressed that Germany should not act alone.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the meeting with premiers of federal states in Berlin, Germany, June 14 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

“I personally think illegal migration is one of the big challenges for the European Union so I don’t believe we should act unilaterally, we should not act in an uncoordinated way and we should not act at the expense of third parties,” she told a news conference.

Merkel’s Christian Democrats and their Bavarian CSU allies are embroiled in a dispute over CSU Interior Minister Horst Seehofer’s “Masterplan for Migration”, which would allow authorities to reject migrants who reach German borders if they have already registered in other EU states to the south.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

