BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday proposed a euro zone budget for investment in weaker member states with the goal of improving the lives of people in those countries and strengthening convergence in the currency bloc.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a news conference with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon, Portugal, May 31 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

“That’s why I propose an investment budget with which we could strengthen those who want to be excellent but are still weaker,” Merkel said in a speech.