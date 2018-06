BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she expected “difficult discussions” at a June 8-9 summit of leaders from the Group of Seven leading economies.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Turning to relations with Russia, she said she favored keeping up talks with Moscow despite differences.

“Dialogue is always important,” she said during a question and answer session with German lawmakers.