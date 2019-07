German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Finland's new Social Democrat Prime Minister Antti Rinne with military honours at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen shaking as she met Finland’s visiting prime minister on Wednesday - her third shaking bout within the last month, Reuters Television footage showed.

Merkel’s body shook as she stood outside with Antti Rinne while watching military honors to mark his arrival.