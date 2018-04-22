FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2018 / 5:45 PM / in an hour

Merkel says EU-Mexico trade deal is good for Mexico, Europe and Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday welcomed an agreement reached between the European Union and Mexico on Saturday on a new free trade deal, saying it would benefit Mexico, Europe and Germany.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Hannover Messe, the trade fair in Hanover, Germany April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

“The technical work should take place quickly now but it’s really good news for Europe, for Germany and for Mexico,” Merkel said at the opening ceremony of the Hanover trade fair which was also attended by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Writing by Michelle Martin; editing by David Evans

