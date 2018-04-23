Mexico's Nieto hopes for reworked NAFTA deal soon

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday he hoped for agreement soon on a reworked North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which includes Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Hannover Messe, the trade fair in Hanover, Germany April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Speaking at the Hanover trade fair in Germany, Nieto said he believed differences between the parties could be overcome to revamp the 24-year-old accord, which underpins some $1.2 trillion in annual trilateral trade.