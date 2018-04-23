Mexico's Nieto hopes for reworked NAFTA deal soon

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday he hoped for agreement soon on a reworked North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which includes Mexico, the United States and Canada.
Speaking at the Hanover trade fair in Germany, Nieto said he believed differences between the parties could be overcome to revamp the 24-year-old accord, which underpins some $1.2 trillion in annual trilateral trade.
Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt