Germany's Merkel says wants CDU/CSU allies to continue working together

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday she wants her Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian allies to continue working together.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A dispute over how to handle migration has plunged Merkel’s three-month-old “grand coalition” into crisis and weakened the conservative leader, forcing Merkel to scramble to try to reach deals with individual EU members.

Facing regional elections in October, the Christian Social Union (CSU), the sister party of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) has been pushing for tougher rules on migration.

“I share the CSU’s aim of on the one hand reducing the number of immigrants being brought to Europe by smugglers, and on the other hand I also share the view that asylum seekers can’t simply choose which country they want to go to,” Merkel said in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, emphasizing her willingness to work together with the CSU.

Differences with the CSU only pertained to the way how to achieve a reduction in migration, not to the goal as such, Merkel said.