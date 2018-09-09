Two Afghans detained on suspicion of killing man in east Germany: police

BERLIN (Reuters) - A 22-year-old German man died overnight in the eastern town of Koethen and two Afghans have been detained on suspicion of killing him, the police and the public prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

“In this context, two Afghans were provisionally detained on suspicion of homicide,” the police and the public prosecutor’s office said in a short statement.

“Interviews and investigations are continuing and are being conducted in all directions,” they added. “The reasons for, and concrete circumstances of, the incident are not yet known.”

Germany has been shaken by the most violent right-wing protests in decades after the Aug. 26 killing of another German man in the city of Chemnitz, southeast of Koethen, for which two asylum seekers - a Syrian and an Iraqi - were arrested.

The country is deeply divided over Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 2015 decision to allow in over a million migrants, many of them refugees from wars in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

A row over the veracity of reports that supporters of the far right hounded migrants in Chemnitz has inflamed tensions over immigration in Merkel’s ‘grand coalition’ only two months after she reached a truce with her Bavarian sister party on the same issue.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), on Wednesday said: “Migration is the mother of all problems.”