Consolidate or become obsolete, German official tells European arms makers

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government’s armaments director on Wednesday called for greater efforts by European weapons makers to consolidate, warning that failure to reduce current fragmentation in the defense market could make Europe obsolete.

“You call me a dreamer, but if we don’t get it done, we are on the best way to making Europe obsolete,” Benedikt Zimmer told the Berlin Security Conference. He urged industry to push forward with plans to move beyond cooperation agreements to deepen ties.

Zimmer said rapidly increasing costs of new weapons systems could help drive change and provide new impetus for moves to consolidate the large number of makers of disparate tanks, fighter aircraft and other equipment now built and operated in Europe.