German military to move forward with plan to lease Israeli drones

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Defense Ministry plans to notify lawmakers shortly about plans to lease Israeli- build Heron-TP surveillance drones, a program that was delayed last year, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen told top military officers on Monday.

Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen walks at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The ministry had postponed its plan to lease five of the unarmed drones, a deal valued by security sources at around 1 billion euros, amid objections raised by the centre-left Social Democrats in the last months of the last coalition government.

Conservatives and Social Democrats agreed in their coalition agreement for the new “grand coalition” to revive the program. Von der Leyen said the required notification would be sent to parliament soon, but gave no details.