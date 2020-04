BERLIN (Reuters) - A German procurement proposal to replace Germany’s aging fleet of Tornado fighter jets foresees the purchase of up to 93 Eurofighters, and up to 45 F-18s from Boeing, a German Defense Ministry source said.

Parliament would probably only deal with the proposal in 2021 or 2022, the source added.

The Eurofighter is built by Airbus, Britain’s BAE Systems and Italy’s Leonardo SpA.