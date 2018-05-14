FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 2:57 PM / in an hour

Germany aims to spend 1.5 percent of GDP on defense by 2025: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will tell NATO in July that it expects to boost military spending to around 1.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2025, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen told Germany’s top military brass on Monday.

That would mark a significant increase from the current percentage of 1.2 percent, but would still fall short of a NATO target calling for its members to move toward spending 2 percent of GPD on defense by 2024.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber

