August 20, 2018 / 1:42 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

German defense minister upbeat on chance for more weapons procurement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIEDERSTETTEN, Germany (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she was optimistic that negotiations with the finance ministry and German lawmakers would result in additional funds for major procurement programs.

“I am optimistic because we have a clear prioritization,” von der Leyen told reporters when asked about the prospect of securing additional funds. She said ensuring the protection of soldiers and digitalization were the ministry’s top priorities, followed by a large number of weapons programs.

However she cautioned that initiation of new weapons programs also depended on the successful negotiation of contracts to ensure that funds could be allocated.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin

