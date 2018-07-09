German mid-term budget plan insufficient for military: senior official

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Defence Ministry views the mid-term budget plan approved by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet last week as insufficient, a senior defense official told lawmakers in a letter obtained by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO - Secretary General of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Peter Tauber and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead CDU leadership meeting in Berlin, Germany, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Defence State Secretary Peter Tauber said the budget plan included a significant spending increase in 2019, which took his ministry’s demands into account.

But the increases now planned for 2020-2022 would not meet the military’s requirements since they primarily covered the additional personnel costs triggered by a new contract with government workers agreed earlier this year, Tauber wrote.