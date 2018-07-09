FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 9:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

German mid-term budget plan insufficient for military: senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Defence Ministry views the mid-term budget plan approved by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet last week as insufficient, a senior defense official told lawmakers in a letter obtained by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO - Secretary General of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Peter Tauber and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead CDU leadership meeting in Berlin, Germany, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Defence State Secretary Peter Tauber said the budget plan included a significant spending increase in 2019, which took his ministry’s demands into account.

But the increases now planned for 2020-2022 would not meet the military’s requirements since they primarily covered the additional personnel costs triggered by a new contract with government workers agreed earlier this year, Tauber wrote.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Andrea Shalal, editing by Thomas Escritt

