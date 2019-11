Firefighters arrive at the scene after an explosion at the Teutschenthal mine near Halle, Germany, November 8, 2019. Reuters/Marvin Gaul

BERLIN (Reuters) - Firefighters in a town just outside the German city of Halle began rescuing miners after an explosion on Friday, public broadcaster MDR said on Twitter here

The miners are located in a rescue chamber in a mine in the town of Teutschenthal, it said.