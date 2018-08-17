Merkel lowers expectations before talks with Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she did not expect her Saturday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to produce any particular results.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a news conference after visiting the state parliament in Dresden, Germany August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“It’s a work meeting from which no specific results are expected but the number of problems that occupy us - from Ukraine and Syria to the issue of economic cooperation - is so big that it is justified to be in a permanent dialogue,” Merkel said.

Speaking at a news conference with Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic in Berlin, Merkel also said a four-way meeting between Germany, Russia, Turkey and France on Syria could make sense.