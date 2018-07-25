FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Medals in the mud: Hundreds wade in at Germany's 'Wattoluempiade'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hundreds of competitors plunged into mud in a northern German coastal town as they took part in the “Wattoluempiade” (Mud Olympics) in the hope of bagging a medal and raising money for cancer patients.

Participants joke as they enter the mud pitch before a handball match at the so called "Wattoluempiade" (Mud Olympics) in Brunsbuettel at the Elbe river, near the North Sea, Germany July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Around 4,000 people attended the Mud Olympics on Saturday in Brunsbuettel, where 40 teams from Germany and neighboring countries played football and volleyball in the mud.

The competition also included a sledge race. Sledges are used to transport items over the mud flats of the German North Sea coast.

The Mud Olympics has been raising money for charity since 2004 and this year collected more than 47,000 euros ($55,000) to fight cancer.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Hugh Lawson

