We need a recovery fund, but with reforms, Dutch PM says

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks to reporters in Berlin, Germany, July 9, 2020. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe needs a recovery fund, but it is important the fund comes coupled with structural reforms, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Rutte, in Berlin for a working dinner with Merkel, is seen as the leader of the “Frugal Four” countries who look with more scepticism at a Franco-German proposal for a large European fund to help the entire bloc recover from the coronavirus.