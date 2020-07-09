World News
July 9, 2020 / 5:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

We need a recovery fund, but with reforms, Dutch PM says

1 Min Read

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks to reporters in Berlin, Germany, July 9, 2020. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe needs a recovery fund, but it is important the fund comes coupled with structural reforms, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Rutte, in Berlin for a working dinner with Merkel, is seen as the leader of the “Frugal Four” countries who look with more scepticism at a Franco-German proposal for a large European fund to help the entire bloc recover from the coronavirus.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below