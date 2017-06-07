FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German government to pay utilities around 6.3 billion euros after court ruling
June 7, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 2 months ago

German government to pay utilities around 6.3 billion euros after court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government intends to pay back around 6.3 billion euros ($7.07 billion) plus interest to utilities after the Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that the country's nuclear fuel tax was illegal, a spokesman for the Finance Ministry said.

"Of course the government will implement the ruling," a spokesman for the Finance Ministry said at a government news conference.

He said it was unclear exactly how much interest would be paid and added that the government did not plan to introduce a new tax to replace the nuclear fuel tax.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

