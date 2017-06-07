FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Budget targets not affected by German nuclear tax ruling - Merkel
June 7, 2017

Budget targets not affected by German nuclear tax ruling - Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 7, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's broad budgetary goals are not endangered by a court's finding that a tax on nuclear fuel rods is illegal, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

The Constitutional Court had earlier found that the 145 euro/gram tax on reactor refueling was illegal, obliging the government to pay a 6 billion euro ($6.8 billion) refund to the utilities EON, RWE and EnBW.

"The finance minister will assess the ruling and implement it, but first we should wait for that assessment and then Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will make his proposals," Merkel said. "I don't think our main targets will be at risk."

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Madeline Chambers

