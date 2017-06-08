FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Germany to repay nuclear tax to utilities in coming weeks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 8, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 2 months ago

Germany to repay nuclear tax to utilities in coming weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's finance ministry said it would start the process of repaying billions to local utility companies "in the coming weeks" after the country's highest court this week ruled that a nuclear fuel tax was illegal.

Companies can expect 6.3 billion euros in repaid taxes and up to 1.5 billion euros in interest payments, a spokesman for the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Germany's top court earlier this week ruled the country's nuclear fuel tax to be illegal.

Germany's nuclear fuel storage tax was imposed in the wake of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to exit nuclear power by 2022. E.ON, RWE and EnBW were hardest hit by the decision.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tom Sims

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.