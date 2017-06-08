Germany to repay nuclear tax to utilities in coming weeks

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's finance ministry said it would start the process of repaying billions to local utility companies "in the coming weeks" after the country's highest court this week ruled that a nuclear fuel tax was illegal.

Companies can expect 6.3 billion euros in repaid taxes and up to 1.5 billion euros in interest payments, a spokesman for the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Germany's top court earlier this week ruled the country's nuclear fuel tax to be illegal.

Germany's nuclear fuel storage tax was imposed in the wake of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to exit nuclear power by 2022. E.ON, RWE and EnBW were hardest hit by the decision.